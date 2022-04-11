Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
SNMP stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.20.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.