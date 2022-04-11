Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

SNMP stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.20.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

