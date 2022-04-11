Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $66.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

NYSE:HD opened at $311.11 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

