Evercore ISI Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $610.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $600.04 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $359.60 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.09 and its 200 day moving average is $519.61.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

