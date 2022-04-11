Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $47.31 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.88.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.