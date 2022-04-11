Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EUXTF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Euronext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronext has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Euronext alerts:

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $94.05 on Thursday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.