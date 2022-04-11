Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.