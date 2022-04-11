Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

