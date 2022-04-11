Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.25 on Monday. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,856,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

