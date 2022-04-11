Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$20.23 on Friday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

