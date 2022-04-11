Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETRN. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

