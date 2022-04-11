Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
