Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.