Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 18th

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTFU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $15,332,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,084,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,822,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,450,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,055,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

