Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.39.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $195.14 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.12.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after buying an additional 101,607 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 135.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

