EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

