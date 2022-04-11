EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.76 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.