Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $39.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ENI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

