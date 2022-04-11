Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENRFF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.95. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. Enerflex has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.