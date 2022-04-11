Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,794,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

