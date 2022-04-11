Empty Set Dollar Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $75,913.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.77 or 0.07533073 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,838.86 or 1.00077414 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

