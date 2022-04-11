Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,664 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.48% of Zevia PBC worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,932. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

