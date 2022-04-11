Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 30,660 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Children’s Place by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Children’s Place stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,727. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $704.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

