Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.76 Million Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.08% of TransMedics Group worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,953,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,270.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,113. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

