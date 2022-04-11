Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,170 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.50% of First Foundation worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 58,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

