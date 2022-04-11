Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $436,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC traded down $6.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.96. 28,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.75. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.25.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

