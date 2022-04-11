Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $93,151,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Shares of GXO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,704. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.