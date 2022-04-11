Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 48,371 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.43% of H&E Equipment Services worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 278,385 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,059,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 131,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,268. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

