Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $26,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $303.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.71. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

