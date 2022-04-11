Elrond Trading Down 21.1% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $147.19 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $150.64 or 0.00378404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION (ION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.86 or 0.11808828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00186851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00051209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,779,175 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

