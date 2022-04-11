Ellipsis (EPS) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Ellipsis (EPS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $143.80 million and $18.69 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00034546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

