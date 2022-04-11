Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.47 and a 200 day moving average of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $295.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

