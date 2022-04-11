eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.10 million and the lowest is $21.95 million. eGain posted sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $4,872,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $3,276,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 1,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of eGain by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,231. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $361.82 million, a PE ratio of 127.68 and a beta of 0.36.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

