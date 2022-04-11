eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 111.08% from the company’s current price.

EFTR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.30.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68. Equities analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.