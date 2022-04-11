Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.
About Educational Development (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.