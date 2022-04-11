Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Educational Development (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.