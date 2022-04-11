Edgeware Reaches Market Cap of $29.15 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $29.15 million and $2.87 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00103957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,787,484,755 coins and its circulating supply is 6,104,407,537 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

