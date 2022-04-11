Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $43,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,584. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

