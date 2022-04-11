easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 697.93 ($9.15).

Several research firms recently weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.84) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.69) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.92) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.13) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.48) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,901.64). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,051.17). Insiders acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 15.79 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 538.99 ($7.07). The company had a trading volume of 5,090,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 578.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 590.76. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.36).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

