easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 620 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 620 ($8.13) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.82) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.48) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.15).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.86) on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 578.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 590.76.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,901.64). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,051.17). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

