Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 8.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $61.12. 931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

