Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,348.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $15,381.43 and approximately $65,348.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

