Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $50.57

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $48.80. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 3,379 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,115,125 shares of company stock valued at $262,939,670.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

