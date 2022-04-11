Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $74.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

