Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,182 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTS. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

