Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,227 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.24%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

