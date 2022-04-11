Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,016 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,876,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 139,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.04. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

