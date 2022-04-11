Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

