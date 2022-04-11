Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $273,000 Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $635.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.