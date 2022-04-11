Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,812 shares of company stock worth $1,337,159 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

