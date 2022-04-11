Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,474 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,593,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 462.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 983,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 808,457 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

