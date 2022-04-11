Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after buying an additional 1,897,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after buying an additional 1,713,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 2,296,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

