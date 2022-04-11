DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE DLY opened at $16.63 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

